Rose Marie Bowser, 88, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully with family at her side Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Presbyterian Senior Care in Oakmont. She was a daughter of the late Wentzel J. and Catherine Heinricks Gross. She was born Aug. 24, 1931, in Tarentum. She was a majorette and a 1949 graduate of Tarentum High School. In the 1970s, Rose worked as a saleswoman at Hart's Home Store in the Heights Plaza. She then worked for 30 years at Ro-Suco Inc., the family business her husband founded. She was a former member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish. Rose's joy in life came from bringing joy to others by hosting family get-togethers and holidays. She always shared a cheerful laugh and a bright smile. Rose also enjoyed beach vacations, casino trips and listening to the oldies with her husband Bob. Survivors include sons, Gary L. (Janice) Bowser and Gregory A. (Tammy) Bowser; grandson, Matthew (Alix) Bowser; three great-granddaughters; sister, Theresa (Howard) Gerbert, of Naples, Fla.; two brothers, Rick (Tina) Gross, of Ford City, and Robert Gross, of Mishawake, Ind.; and eight nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Presbyterian Senior Care for the years of love and devotion shown to our dear mother. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until a blessing service at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., with entombment to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.