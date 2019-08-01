|
|
Rose Marie Rometo, 98, a longtime resident of Plum Borough, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio. She was born March 26, 1921, to Joseph P. Grill and Michelina (Colombasso) Grill. She was a graduate of Springdale High School and Slippery Rock Normal School (Slippery Rock University), where she received her bachelor of science in elementary education. She married William B. Rometo Feb. 23, 1946, at Mt. St. Peter Church, where they were members all of their lives. Rose was also a life member of Mt. St. Peter's Addolorata Society. For 27 years, she taught school, first in the West Deer School District and then the Penn Hills School District in grades 8 and 5, and for more than 20 years, first grade. Rose was a loving wife who supported her husband while he coached three sports. She washed the team's uniforms, cooked meals for them and the games officials at her home, and attended the majority of Willie's sporting events, especially the football games. Rose is best known for her "Italian cooking" and for all the cards and letters she wrote to friends and relatives. She never missed sending a card for a birthday or special occasion. She will be forever loved and missed by her family, Michele Spence, of Wheeling, W.Va., Arlene (Dennis) Bruderly, of Alliance, Ohio, Marlene (William) Johnson, of Georgetown, S.C., William (Maryann) Rometo, of Plum, and Bob (Peggy) Rometo, of Beverly Hills, Calif.; her 12 grandchildren, Natalie, Sean, Michael, Kurt, Jennifer, Mario, Gino, Carlo, Sergio, Marco, Renzo and Risa; as well as her 15 great-grandchildren. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, William Rometo, Dec. 8, 2007; her parents; her brothers, Charles and Anthony Grill; and her sisters, Mary Vranesh and Helen Massimino. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Alliance Hospice, 2461 W. State St., Suite E. Alliance, OH 44601, or the Plum Community Library for Children's Books at 445 Center-New Texas Road, Plum, PA 15239.
Visitation is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon at Mt. St. Peter Church in New Kensington. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019