Rose Marie (Matsik) Walters, 94, of Natrona Heights, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Platinum Ridge Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, Brackenridge. She was born June 21, 1924, in McDonald to the late Stephen and Katherine (Washnia) Matsik. Prior to getting married, Rose was employed at ALCOA, New Kensington. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Natrona Heights. She enjoyed baking cookies, bowling, swimming, and building puzzles. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lion fan, watching every game on TV. Every week, Rose played her Cash 5 lottery and enjoyed scratching off her instant lottery tickets. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rose was most known for her contagious everlasting smile, smiling no matter what. She is survived by her two children, Norman (Cheryl Finley) Walters, of Tarentum, and Doreen (Chuck) Stockdill, of Natrona Heights; three grandchildren, Lauren (Nathan) Tomporoski, of Natrona Heights, Josh (Alberta) Stockdill, of Brackenridge, and Matt Finley, of Churchill; and three great-grandchildren, Brooke Tomporoski and Ariel and Jaxson Stockdill; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Ray Walters; her husband, Raymond Elwood "Woody" Walters; her brothers, Michael, Jack, Denny, and George Matsik; and her sisters, Mary Connor, Sophie Wachter, and Anna Matsik.

Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, where a service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, with Barbara Ravenstahl officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Highlands Area Meals on Wheels, 965 Burtner Road, Natrona Heights 15065. For online condolences, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary