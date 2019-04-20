Rose Malesky, 86, of West Deer Township, passed away, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at The Orchards of Saxonburg. Mrs. Malesky was born Sept. 17, 1932 in Pittsburgh to the late Dominick and Assunta (Gentile) DiLuigi. Rose worked 20 years for the Deer Lakes School District in the custodial department. She enjoyed taking bus trips to various places, especially the casino, and dancing to polka music. Rose was known for her sweet tooth and enjoyed all type of desserts. She is survived by her children, Rochelle (William) Schmiedel, of Russellton, and Chester Malesky, of West Deer Township; grandchildren, Jennifer (Larry) Boehm, of Leechburg, Jessica (Tim) Graff, of Fawn Township, Joshua (Amy) Schmiedel, of California, Alexa Malesky, of Michigan, and Matthew Malesky, of Michigan; great-grandchildren, Bishop, Victoria, and Emilie Boehm, and Isabella Graff. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Chester Malesky; siblings, Frank, John, and Peter DiLuigi, Teresa Marchegiano, Clementine Cecotti, and Marianne Josefczyk; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Stanley, Joe, Anthony, Helen, Virginia, Josephine, and Genevieve.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 22, 2019, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, 15076. Services will be held at noon Monday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Marsha Adams officiating. Rose will be laid to rest next to her husband, Chester, in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Orchards and Heritage Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion. Family suggest memorials to Heritage Hospice, CHA Foundation, 2400 Leechburg Road, Bldg. No. 300, New Kensington, PA, 15068. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeeerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary