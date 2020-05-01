Rose Marie (Stachowiak) Graff, 86, of Tarentum, formerly of Natrona and Livonia, Mich., passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. She was born April 6, 1934, in Natrona, and was a daughter of the late Roman and Henrietta (Falenski) Stachowiak. Rose Marie was a 1952 graduate of Har-Brack High School and a 1955 graduate of Allegheny Valley Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary Mercy Hospital, Livonia, Mich. She is survived by her children, Christine Graff, Sandra Burch, Susan Alexander and Dale Graff; her four grandchildren; and her siblings, Theresa Zylinski, Helen Strzesieski and Michael Stachowiak. In additon to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Martin; a brother, Edward J. Stachowiak, M.D.; and infant brother, John. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 2 Pine St., Natrona. To send an online condolence, visit www.ajakfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 1, 2020.