Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory
100 Owens View Ave.
Apollo, PA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory
100 Owens View Ave.
Apollo, PA
Roselie Hauserman


1938 - 2020
Roselie Hauserman Obituary
Roselie "Rose" (Milauskas) Cupka Hauserman, 82, of Apollo, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born Feb. 13, 1938, in East Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Handzel) Milauskas. Rose was a 1955 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and worked as a secretary and bookkeeper in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, East Vandergrift. Rose enjoyed painting, crafts and crocheting, and fishing. She loved her pets, working in her garden, and playing the piano. Rose was an avid sports fan, and liked watching the Penguins, Steelers, Pirates, and her grandchildren play sports. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. "Roy" Cupka, who passed away on Nov. 14, 1968. Rose is survived by her children, JoAnn (Michael) Reilly, of Apollo, Robert (Cary) Straw ,of Strongsville, Ohio, and Daniel (Sharon) Cupka, of North Smithfield, R.I.; grandchildren, Eric (Jessica) Straw, of Parma, Ohio, Cassandra Cupka, of Columbus, Ohio, Dylan Straw, of Berea, Ohio, Mariah and Kiarra Reilly, both of Apollo, and Aly "C.J." Straw, of Strongsville, Ohio; brother, Albert "Butch" Milauskas, of Oklahoma; niece, Lynn Milauskas, of Delmont; and a nephew, David Milauskas, of Delmont. Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of blessing service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Father Alan N. Polcynzski officiating. Private interment in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift, will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made in Rose's name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, or to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
