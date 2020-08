Rosella (Dunmire) Younkins, 82, originally of Allegheny Township and Lower Burrell, died Monday, July 13, 2020, in Kendallville, Ind. She had been living at the Orchard Pointe Assisted Living Facility. Rosie was born April 2, 1938, in Kittanning, to the late George and Ruth Dunmire. She met the love of her life, who became her husband of 53 years, Golden Buzzy Younkins, at the skating rink in Kittanning. She was an active member of the Allegheny Township Fireman's Auxiliary for many years, and was the local chairperson for the March of Dimes. Rosie was also a den mother while her boys were in Cub Scouts. She liked to cook, do crafts, and cake decorating. She waitressed at restaurants in the area, including Veltris, Longfellow Inn and the Bonfire. She was last employed at Wendy's, when she was involved in a car accident on her way to work. Her injuries were so severe that she was in Allegheny General Hospital for four months, and then Harmarville Rehab for four more months. She was finally able to come home, but was permanently confined to a wheelchair. Her loving husband then took early retirement to stay home and care for Rosie. She had four children, Gary (Debbie) Younkins, David (Mary) Younkins, Donald (Jane) Younkins and Christine (Chuck) Hollis. Before moving to Indiana, she loved spending time with her three granddaughters, Amy Schaup, Lindsay Ruffner and Chelsie Younkins. She also had four great-granddaughters, Maisie and McKinley Schaup and Delaney and Melody Ruffner. Rosie was preceeded in death by her husband, Golden, in 2009, who died of cancer. Besides her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is survived by a brother, George Dunmire; and sisters, Delores (Fred) Long, Roberta Arner and Betty Uplinger.



