Roselle M. Polak, 69, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. She was born Feb. 7, 1950, in New Kensington, to the late Andrew and Jane Ziemianski. Roselle was a 1969 graduate of Valley High School. She was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church of New Kensington and the Christian Mothers of the church. She worked at Haskell Furniture Co. in Plum for 20 years, and later was a banquet waitress at the Clarion Hotel in New Kensington. Roselle enjoyed playing bingo and cards, reading, and her pet dogs. Survivors include her brother, Joseph H. (Agnes) Polak; and sister, Helene L. Reifschneider. In addition to her parents, her sister, Joan Thomas, preceded her in death in 2003.
Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, immediately followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019