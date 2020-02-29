Home

Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM
St. Paul Cathedral
Rosemarie Cibik Obituary
Dr. Rosemarie Scavariel Cibik passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Edward P. Cibik Jr.; mother of Lisa Cibik, MD, FACS (Bernard Kobosky Jr.) and Melanie S. Cibik, Esq.; and grandmother of Alexandra Marie Good, Esq. (Brian S. Linville) and Edward Domenico Cibik. Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS INC., 4900 Centre Ave. at Devonshire Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Cathedral. freyvogelfuneralhome.com.
