Dr. Rosemarie Scavariel Cibik passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Edward P. Cibik Jr.; mother of Lisa Cibik, MD, FACS (Bernard Kobosky Jr.) and Melanie S. Cibik, Esq.; and grandmother of Alexandra Marie Good, Esq. (Brian S. Linville) and Edward Domenico Cibik. Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS INC., 4900 Centre Ave. at Devonshire Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Cathedral. freyvogelfuneralhome.com.