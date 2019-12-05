|
|
Rosemarie E. (Pavlovic) Caldwell, 83, of Adams Township, Butler County, formerly of Curtisville, West Deer Township, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 12, 1936, in Curtisville, to the late Peter P. and Elizabeth (Marth) Pavlovic. Rosemarie grew up in Russellton, graduating from West Deer High School in 1954. She and her late husband, Arthur L. Caldwell, lived in Russellton until 1980. They then moved to Burgettstown, living there until 2010. She then moved to Adams Township, where she lived for the past nine years. She worked for 15 years the former Gulf Research, Harmarville, as a payroll clerk, then for CNG for another 15 years in the benefits department, and finally retired from Dominion Gas in 2003, working in the purchasing department. She was a member of St. Ferdinand's Roman Catholic Church in Cranberry, also a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, knitting, music, reading and exercising regularly, though she especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughters, Lydia M. Edwards, of West Deer, and Cheryl A. Celender, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Larry, Nicole and Stacie Celender; and siblings, Katherine Moretti, of Harmar, Amelia (Wayne) Tepke, of West Deer, and Joseph (Ann) Pavlovic, of Maddison, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. Caldwell, May 6, 2008; her brothers, John and Michael Pavlovic; and sister, Eleanor Patterson.
Family and friends are invited to a Catholic funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, 100 McKrell Road, Russellton, PA 15076, in West Deer Township, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. Following the funeral Mass, she will be privately buried next to her husband in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, Burgettstown. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be sent to Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019