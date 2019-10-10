|
Rosemary Aloi, 94, formerly of New Kensington, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Autumn Grove Cottage, Katy, Texas. She was born Oct. 18, 1924, in Waynesburg, Ohio, daughter of the late Steve and Mattia (Caltorio) Valentine. She was the wife of the late Herman Aloi, who died in 2015. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded by a daughter, Barbara Jean, a son, Armand, a brother, Joseph Valentine, and two sisters, Mary Cardella and Jenny Valentine. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Rosemary lived a long life full of wonderful experiences, and her share of great heartache. Losing her mother at 6 years old and moving with siblings to Italy to live with family. Her life in Italy was difficult without her beloved mother, but she developed a close relationship with her grandfather. He taught her many life experiences including skiing and horseback riding. Traveling to the United States alone at 15 on a ship was daunting, but Rosemary demonstrated great independence and determination. Rosemary's interests were cooking, baking, reading and loved entertaining friends and family. She was a loving wife, mother, friend and grandmother. The great love of her life was her husband, Herman. She shared great memories and years of love. Survivors include a daughter, Mattia "Tina" (Wesley) Aloi-Higdon, of Texas; son, Frank A. (Rebecca) Aloi, of Florida; and three grandchildren, Kristin (Doug) Smith, Lauren Rose (Ashton) Allen and Robert Cody Higdon.
A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. Arrangements in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/ supervisor. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019