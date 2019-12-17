|
Rosemary Anuszek, 73, of Brackenridge, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Quality Life Services, of Sarver, where she was a resident the past six months. She was born May 24, 1946, in New Kensington, a daughter of the late Valent, and Margaret (Trestan) Swierczewski. Rosemary lived most of her life in the Brackenridge area. She was a homemaker, also employed at Allegheny Valley Hospital in a number of departments for 25 years and co-owner of Chatter Box bar in Brackenridge for 10 years. She was a member of Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, and a 1964 graduate of New Ken High School. Rosemary enjoyed cooking, baking and crossword puzzles, but especially enjoyed her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Brian Swierczewski, of Natrona Heights, Mark (Michelle) Anuszek, of Tarentum and Todd (Kathleen) Anuszek, of Natrona Heights; and 10 grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester R. Anuszek, Sept. 17, 2017, and her brother, Valent Swierczewski.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss officiating. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019