|
|
Rosie G. VanDyke, 89, formerly of Freeport and Butler, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Good Samaritan Hospice, in Cabot. Rosie was born Feb. 11, 1931, in Winfield Township, a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (McEwen) Younkins and James Allison Younkins. She married William B. VanDyke Sept. 19, 1953; he passed away in 2000. She was a 1949 graduate of Freeport High School. She had worked at G.C. Murphy's, in Kittanning, Liberty Mirror, in Brackenridge, and Moonlight Mushroom, in Winfield Township. Rosie was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, in Freeport. She was a member of the Church Council and also supervised the Sunday school program. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Freeport Chapter 179 and Kittanning Chapter 277. She was past mother advisor for the Freeport Chapter International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, quilting, gardening and craftwork. She has handmade and donated over 300 lap robes to the V.A. Hospital and more than 3,000 Christmas ornaments to the V.A. Hospital and nursing homes. Rosie is survived by her daughter, Cheryl A. Harvey and her fiance, Alan B. Campbell, of Chicora; three grandsons, Connor M. and his fiancee, Alissa Wulff, of Karns City, Shane P. and Dillon B. Harvey, of Chicora; and her brother, Elzy D. and Sara Ann Younkins, of Smethport. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jacob Roy Younkins. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the funeral home with Pastor Bob Keplinger officiating. Burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Buffalo Volunteer Fire Dept., 385 Iron Bridge Road, Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.