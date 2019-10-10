|
|
Ross Richard Ridenour, 84, of North Apollo, passed away quietly in his home Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. He was born Sunday, June 2, 1935, in Brownstown, Pa., the son of the late John A. and Mary Horrell Ridenour. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, hunting, puzzles and gardening, was a fixer-upper, was noted for his green thumb and loved being with his family. He is survived by his children, Shelby Miller and her husband, Bruce, of Apollo, Jerry Ridenour and his wife, Linda, of Washington Township, and Janie McIIwain and her husband, Barry, of Shady Plain; five grandchildren, Jodie Edder and her husband, Nick, James McIIwain, Joseph McIIwain, Michael Dixon and Jennifer Schaefer and her husband, Jeff; five great-grandchildren, Emma and Noah Edder, Julian, Madeline and Andrew Schaefer; two brothers, William Ridenour, of Apollo, and John "Jack" Ridenour and his wife, Betty, of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shelda Jean Byrne Ridenour; two infant children, Robert William Ridenour (1955) and Deborah Ann Ridenour (1956); and a brother, Cecil Robert Ridenour.
At his request, all funeral services were private. All arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made in Ross's name to the Pa. Hero Walk. To view and send online condolences, visit us at corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019