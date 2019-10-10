The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Ridenour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross R. Ridenour


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ross R. Ridenour Obituary
Ross Richard Ridenour, 84, of North Apollo, passed away quietly in his home Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. He was born Sunday, June 2, 1935, in Brownstown, Pa., the son of the late John A. and Mary Horrell Ridenour. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, hunting, puzzles and gardening, was a fixer-upper, was noted for his green thumb and loved being with his family. He is survived by his children, Shelby Miller and her husband, Bruce, of Apollo, Jerry Ridenour and his wife, Linda, of Washington Township, and Janie McIIwain and her husband, Barry, of Shady Plain; five grandchildren, Jodie Edder and her husband, Nick, James McIIwain, Joseph McIIwain, Michael Dixon and Jennifer Schaefer and her husband, Jeff; five great-grandchildren, Emma and Noah Edder, Julian, Madeline and Andrew Schaefer; two brothers, William Ridenour, of Apollo, and John "Jack" Ridenour and his wife, Betty, of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shelda Jean Byrne Ridenour; two infant children, Robert William Ridenour (1955) and Deborah Ann Ridenour (1956); and a brother, Cecil Robert Ridenour.
At his request, all funeral services were private. All arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made in Ross's name to the Pa. Hero Walk. To view and send online condolences, visit us at corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now