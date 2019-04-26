Roxann R. DeSanto, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. If you wanted to get in touch with Roxann "Rox, Roxie" you would usually need to call Macy's, Gabe's, Ross's or any other retailer where a good bargain could be found. She enjoyed being married for 48 years almost as much as she liked to shop, gamble and eat. Many restaurants will be closing soon and her regrets were few, but did include eating some bad jambalaya in a New Orleans casino, which she promptly introduced to the machine she was playing. She always felt bad for that clean-up crew. Roxie was very generous, always volunteering her husband to do things. Devastatingly gorgeous with incredible legs, her biggest disappointment was discovering he didn't have any real money. She excelled in sarcastic and inappropriate comments and was just so much fun to be around. La vita della festa, she just never quit. If asked, her close friends and card playing "Bs" would confirm it. She was the owner/operator of the former Main St. Deli in Parnassus for more than 35 years and delighted many a beloved customer with her lunch specials, all while joking and socializing. Emeril and Rachael would have been wise to learn from her culinary creativity. Unfortunately, she did marry beneath herself: but by her being the most kind, funny, witty and precious gem on this earth, she didn't have the heart to tell him. She hated hypocrites and phonies, not necessarily in that order. Uniquely impossible to intimidate, she would converse with anyone, from Trump to Einstein. Her most valued treasure in life, son Anthony, preceded her in passing, and she will leave her two beagles, Molly and Missy, her husband, relatives and many, many good friends behind.

Respecting and honoring her wishes, all arrangements will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later date.