Roy Walter Yunker, a longtime resident of O'Hara Township, passed away at his home early in the morning Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. He was 97 years old. Mr. Yunker was born Sept. 7, 1922, in Chicago, Ill., to his parents, John and Elsie Yunker. He studied electrical engineering at the University of Illinois for two years, but his studies were interrupted by World War II. He enlisted in the Army and served in the Army Signal Corps in Alaska for the duration of the war, where he helped to install communications stations. When he was discharged from the Army, he returned to the University of Illinois and completed his degree in electrical engineering. Upon graduation, he was hired by PPG Industries and moved to Pittsburgh to begin his career. He attended the University of Pittsburgh and received an MBA. During his career, he received a patent for float glass manufacturing and was a co-author of a glass manufacturing book that was later referred to by the head of an Egyptian glass manufacturing plant as their "bible of glass manufacturing." He retired from PPG after 43 years and enjoyed more than 29 years of retirement. He was a member of the Sharpsburg Rotary Club for 45 years, and he served as the club's president and secretary over the years. A lifetime jogger, Mr. Yunker, as a member of the Sharpsburg Rotary, organized and founded the inaugural St. Margaret's Memorial Hospital 5K Fitness Classic that is now known as the Brian Demchak Hope Run Walk. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Yunker (Romanowski); his three children, Suzanne Mika (Randall), of Naperville, Ill., Roy Yunker Jr., of Atlanta, Ga., and John Yunker (Lisa), of Denver, Colo.; five grandchildren, Maxwell Mika, Samuel Mika, Matthew Yunker, Anna Yunker and Anthony Yunker; and two nieces, Barbette Stanley Spaeth (Robert) and Kim Stanley Hail (Joseph). Mr. Yunker was preceded in death by his parents, John Yunker and Elsie Yunker; his sister, Barbara (Yunker) Stanley; and his mother-in-law, Josephine Romanowski.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. A blessing service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sharpsburg-Aspinwall Rotary Club.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019