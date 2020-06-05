Ruby L. Hughes
Ruby Lee Hughes, 89, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully, at home, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 6, 1930, in New Kensington, to the late Rev. George and Katie Mae Stoudemire Houser. Ruby was an employee at Georgia Manor Nursing Home for many years before she moved on to work at Oakmont Nursing Home. Ruby loved singing. She was a lifelong member of First Church of God, New Kensington, where she sang in the church choir, served on the missionary board, worked with the youth, and was a deaconess. She was a great cook and knew how to make the best caramel icing cake and rice pudding. She enjoyed working outside in her yard and cleaning. She loved watching and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her two sons, Milton C. (Patricia) Hughes, of Arnold, and Herbert T. (Shirley) Hughes, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Howard A. (Johanna) Hughes, of Perth Amboy, N.J., Antowand D. (Temetris) Harris, of Charlotte, N.C., Nikita (Jack) Hughes, of Arnold, Nina M. (Christopher) Martin, of New Kensington, Jason S.E. (Kirsten) Hughes, of Arnold, Latoya L. Hughes, of Gaithersburg, Md., and Joe Hughes, of Arnold; brothers, James (Shirley) Houser, of New Kensington, Thomas (Synobia) Houser, of New Kensington, and Gerald (Linda) Houser, of New Kensington; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Howard. A. Hughes Sr.; son, Howard A. "Punch" (Maria) Hughes II; daughter, Melissa D. Jones; and siblings, George Jr., Grady, Bill, Mary, Birdalee, Clarence, John, Robert and Howard Houser. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD,, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will immediately follow at noon. The Rev. Deborah Ayers will officiate. Due to the current social restrictions from covid-19, and respect for the family, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 5, 2020.
