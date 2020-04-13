|
Rudolph "Rudy" Guerre, 81, of Penn Township, Butler County, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Millvale, to the late Leonard and Anna K. (Mangine) Guerre. Rudy grew up in Shaler Township, graduating from St. Ann High School in 1952. He served his country during the Korean War in the Marine Corps, stationed at Quantico, Va. After returning from the service, he began a career in real estate, becoming a real estate broker working for Kash Realtor for more than 30 years. He enjoyed bowling, golf, bingo, yard work, though he especially loved being a "Pappy" and spending time with his great-grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Anita Guerre and her husband, Joe Maringo, with whom he lived, Sharon (Andy) Plavetzky, of Ridgely, Md., and Dina (Jimi) Grempler, of Fredericksburg, Va.; grandchildren, Aimee, Tony, Joey, Mia, Michael, Andrew, Jessica and Adam; great-grandchildren, Zach, Caisee, Bailee, Lainee, Ava and Camden; and his siblings, Leonard A., William (Dana), James (Kerryn) and Joseph (Sharon) Guerre, all of West Deer, and Bettina Guerre, of Arlington, Va. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John R. and Anthony Guerre, Patricia Cobb and Madelyn Tracey. Following Rudy's wishes, all viewing and services were private. He will be buried with full military honors at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.