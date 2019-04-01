Rudolph J. Kardos, 92, of Parks Township, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born Aug. 23, 1926, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Bolega) Kardos. Rudy was a veteran of the Navy, and retired from Allegheny Ludlum's Bagdad plant where he was a crane operator. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in East Vandergrift. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, riding his Gold Wing motorcycle, and traveling to the mountains. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Clara Klingensmith Kardos; a daughter, Lori (Allen) Leard, of Parks Township; a brother, Paul (Paulette) Kardos, of Florida; and two cats, Red and Puss. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Frank, Joseph, and Steve; and sisters, Velma, Klaric, and Lil Cesario, as well as siblings, John and Carmella, who died in infancy.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006, and at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 400 Kennedy Ave. East Vandergrift, PA 15629, with Father Michael Scriberras as celebrant, followed by a tribute from the Vandergrift Honor Guard.

