Russell John Baker Jr., 87, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Russell was born April 16, 1933, in New Kensington, to Russell John Baker Sr. and Mildred Valeria Baker (Elliot). He graduated from Ken Hi in 1951. Russell also served our country in the Army at the 38th Parallel as a Repeaterman in the Korean War. He was employed as a labor steward for the Construction General Laborers' Local Union No. 373. Russell married Carol Aites Polczynski in 1985. He enjoyed the outdoors, several trips to Hawaii and spending winters traveling the East Coast and Gulf beaches. He was a lifelong member and fixture at the NK YMCA and also enjoyed the Sylvan Pool in his later years. Russell was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by Carol, his wife of 35 years; his siblings, Emmaline Deemer, Margaret Block, and Elizabeth (William) Held, all of Melbourne, Fla.; his sons, Russell A. (Renee) Baker, Bruce S. (Bonnie) Baker and Frank J. (Laura) Baker; and daughter, Beth Ann (Robert) Parks. He was very proud of his seven grandchildren, Lisa (Ryan) Hancher, Greg (Molly) Baker, Guthrie Baker, Aurelia Baker, Rory Baker, Alexa Parks and Rachel Parks; and one great-grandson, Liam Hancher. He also had many cousins, nieces and nephews he adored. All services were private. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements. Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com
.