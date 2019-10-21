|
|
Russell L. Schmidt Sr., 94, New Kensington, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in his home, with his loving family beside him. He was born Oct. 12, 1925, in New Kensington and was a son of the late John and Nettie (Moore) Schmidt. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John "Jack" Schmidt and his twin brother, Raymond Schmidt, and a sister, Gerry Murphy. Russell was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and past secretary of the Holy Name Society of the church for 12 years, serving under Monsignor Fusco. He served in World War II in the Navy on Aircraft Carrier USS Copahee in the South Pacific. Also he was a member of the Lower Burrell No. 92, Teamsters Local No. 249, and worked for Coca-Cola for 35 years until retiring. He also enjoyed shopping, bowling, and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Gloria (DiMuzio) Schmidt, of New Kensington; a son, Russell L. Schmidt Jr., of New Kensington; two daughters, Ruth Ann Schmidt, of New Kensington, and Jennifer Ann Schmidt, of New Kensington; and he is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/ supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley or Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2019