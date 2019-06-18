Russell M. Wilhelm Jr., 60, of Pfafftown, N.C., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born March 25, 1959, in Natrona Heights to Russell M. and Rose Bohart Wilhelm. Russ graduated from Highlands High School in 1977 and went on to Mercyhurst University, receiving his bachelor's degree in communication studies. Russ was a very talented baseball player in high school and college. He worked in the printing industry at General Press Corp. for many years prior to relocating to North Carolina. Russ was an avid sports fan, especially for all things Pittsburgh, be it Penguins, Pirates or Steelers. Russ had an infectious way of making everyone around him laugh. He had a deep passion for music from an early age, creating a timeless audio library. He also had the softest spot in his heart for his cats. They will definitely miss him. He was fiercely proud of his family, having borne witness to both daughters' wedding vows. Russ will be fondly missed and remembered by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Donna Jean Rovnanik Wilhelm; his daughters, Lauren (David) Trettel, of Raleigh, N.C., and Mary Beth (Zack) Pou, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; his parents, Russell and Rose Wilhelm, of Natrona Heights; his sisters, Diane (Ted) Lowe, of West Sunbury, Pa., and Donna Wilhelm, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his brother, Ron Wilhelm, of Sarver; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Mass at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Following will be a celebration of life, location to be determined. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary