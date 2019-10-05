Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Russell O. Truby


1926 - 2019
Russell O. Truby Obituary
Russell O. Truby, two days short of his 93rd birthday, a lifelong resident of Springdale and Cheswick, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Oct. 4, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret hospital. Born Oct. 6, 1926, in Springdale, he was the son of the late Russell O. and Tillie Truby. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years, Violet (Ando) Truby; and his daughter, JoAnn Mentecky. He was the beloved husband for 31 years of Sophie (Green) Truby; father of Russell E. (Jan) Truby, of Oakmont; and father-in-law of William Mentecky, of Cabot; dear grandfather of William (Megan) Mentecky, of Tionesta, Matthew (Becky) Mentecky, of Fox Chapel, Shea (Jim) Swatsworth, Sean (Amanda) Truby, and Paige Truby, all of Oakmont; great-grandfather of Isla Evelyn Truby, Brooke Elizabeth Swatsworth, Heath Russell Truby, William Mentecky III, and another great-granddaughter on the way; and brother-in-law of John Green, formerly of Lower Burrell. Pap was very proud that he lived long enough to enjoy the arrival of fifth generation, great-grandson, Heath Russell. Russ was employed at Duquesne Light Co. in Springdale for many years, and served as the union president while at the company. He was a member of Springdale Post 1437. He was well known for his lawn mower repair shop and sharpening saws in his home in Springdale. It was enjoyed by all who came by to have their mower repaired, and of course, there was always good conversation in the garage during the repair job. It was always his motto that if he could not find a part, he would make a part. No job was ever too big or too small, and the end result was always positive.
Friends and relatives will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in the funeral home, with Rev. William Ellis officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Springdale Cemetery, next to his first wife, Violet.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Riverview Community Action Center, 501 Second St., P.O. Box 437, Oakmont, PA 15139.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
