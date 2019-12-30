Home

R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Russell Rizzo Obituary
Russell Rizzo, 92, of Arnold, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He was born May 20, 1927, in Jamestown, N.Y., son of the late Frank and Jennie (Palermo) Rizzo. He was the loving husband of the late Marian (Longo) Rizzo; beloved father of two sons, Samuel and Richard, of Arnold; two daughters, Judy (Charles) Settle, of Lower Burrell, and Margie (Patrick) Murray, of Springdale; grandfather of Vincent Rizzo, Tim Settle, Sara (Aaron) Gardone, Jennifer Stiveson (Brian) Hixenbaugh, Ashley Rizzo, and Caroline (Matthew) Stromberg; great-grandfather of 11; dear brother of the late Della, Verna, Frances, Paul, Vern, and David. Russell was also preceded in death by a grandson, Patrick Murray; and a son-in-law, Roger Stiveson. Russell served proudly in the military as a Marine, after which he worked for Allegheny Ludlum for 40 years. He enjoyed playing the piano, reading, and his grandchildren. In his younger years, he enjoyed traveling.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at 1 p.m. Tuesday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Online condolences can be left at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019
