Ruth Ann Grimm, 78, of Tarentum, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Feb. 15, 1942, in Tarentum to the late Frank E. and Blanche M. Hazlett Grimm. Ruth was a 1960 graduate of Tarentum High School. She retired from both Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights and Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington working as a nurse's aide. Later, Ruth worked for a number of adult group homes in New Kensington, Natrona Heights and Tarentum. Ruth was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Natrona Heights, where she also attended Bible Study, and was also a member of the Tarentum Eagles. She enjoyed her dogs and flower gardening. Ruth is survived by her son, Michael David Grimm, of Tarentum; sisters-in-law, Libby Grimm, of Tarentum and Mary Ann Grimm, of Canonsburg; and by her three nephews and one niece. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles G. Grimm in 2018, and Ross E. Grimm in 2013; maternal grandparents, Charles A. and Matilda Strobel Hazlett, and by her paternal grandparents, George G. and Effie M. Grabigel Grimm. Friends will be received from 6 p.m. until the time of service at 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Robert Keplinger. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.