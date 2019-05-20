Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Klimkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Klimkowski


1941 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth A. Klimkowski Obituary
Ruth Ann Klimkowski, 78, of Natrona Heights, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. She was born Jan. 11, 1941, in Natrona Heights to her parents, the late Stanley and Mary Budney Klimkowski. Ruth was a 1958 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She retired as a glass inspector from the former Liberty Mirror in Brackenridge and, after retirement, she did housekeeping at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME for many years. Ruth was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Natrona Heights and the Rosary Society of the church. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening. Ruth is survived by her sister, Joan Jezik, of Brackenridge; nieces, Linda (Larry) Faulkner, Debra Klimkowski, Mary Jo (Brian) Lender and Shelley (Brandon) Miller; great-niece, Ashlynn Faulkner; and by her companion, Richard Potocni. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Klimkowski and Stanley Klimkowski Jr.; and by her nephew, James Jezik.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where the Rosary Society will recite the rosary at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. A parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now