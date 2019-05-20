Ruth Ann Klimkowski, 78, of Natrona Heights, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. She was born Jan. 11, 1941, in Natrona Heights to her parents, the late Stanley and Mary Budney Klimkowski. Ruth was a 1958 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She retired as a glass inspector from the former Liberty Mirror in Brackenridge and, after retirement, she did housekeeping at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME for many years. Ruth was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Natrona Heights and the Rosary Society of the church. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening. Ruth is survived by her sister, Joan Jezik, of Brackenridge; nieces, Linda (Larry) Faulkner, Debra Klimkowski, Mary Jo (Brian) Lender and Shelley (Brandon) Miller; great-niece, Ashlynn Faulkner; and by her companion, Richard Potocni. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Klimkowski and Stanley Klimkowski Jr.; and by her nephew, James Jezik.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where the Rosary Society will recite the rosary at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. A parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

