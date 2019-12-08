|
Ruth A. Young, 96, of Sarver, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Fair Winds Manor, Sarver, surrounded by her loving family. Born Jan. 9, 1923, in Karns City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Ray Campbell and Dessa Irene Cumberland Campbell. Ruth was a homemaker. She also worked as an Avon representative for more than 20 years. She was a lifetime member of Emory Chapel, where she served as a Sunday school superintendent and also the treasurer. She was also a member of the Women's United Methodist group. Ruth helped organize the Buffalo Township Senior Citizens and was the first group president. She was very active in the Sarver Community Choir. Ruth enjoyed bus trips, spending time with her husband, daughter and family, and especially loved time with her only grandson and her two great-grandchildren, who called her Nana Ruth. Surviving are her loving daughter, Beverly J. (John) Hildebrand, of Sarver; her grandson, Shawn (Anna) Hildebrand, of Sarver; great-grandchildren, Justin Robert Hildebrand and Jenna Marie Hildebrand; brother, Charles Ray Campbell, of Karns City; and lifelong family friend, Ms. Betty Fetzko. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin H. Young, who passed away Feb. 15, 1995; three brothers; and one sister.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the funeral home, with Chaplain Susan Brown and the Rev. Mary Jo Gould officiating. Private interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice, 2500 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019