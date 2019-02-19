Ruth D. (Diller) Simpson, 92, of Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 13, 1927, in Natrona, to the late Anton and Ruth Walter Diller. Ruth worked for the former Books Shoe Store, in Tarentum. She enjoyed sewing, reading, baking, cooking and was known for her beautiful blue eyes. Ruth was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandsons. She is survived by her children, Darlene Laube, of Sarver, Alvin F. (Cindy) Simpson, of Lower Burrell, Kenneth E. (Barb) Simpson, of Sarver, and Elaine (Richard) Smith, of Sarver; grandchildren, Kimberly Montgomery, Barry Laube, Francis "Dutchie" Laube, Sarah (Jon) Gillam, Brittany (Rodney) Oberlander, Alvin F. Simpson III, Jennifer Simpson and Craig Simpson; and by her twin great-grandsons, Luke and Jack Gillam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband whom she married Nov. 6, 1946, Alvin F. Simpson, Feb. 20, 1998; brothers, Leonard C. and Wilbert G. Diller; and by her sisters, Wanda J. Diller, Wilma J. Lang, Elaine M. Chelko, Margaret A. Wright and Mona L. Parobeck.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral ceremonies will be held at noon Thursday. Officiating will be the Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm IV. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ruth may be made to the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary