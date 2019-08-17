|
|
Ruth J. Serluco, 90, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving children. She was born Aug. 27, 1928, in Nanty Glo, Pa., to William and Christina (Barr) Ray. She was a 1946 graduate of Nanty Glo High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul A. Serluco, in 1950, and resided in Lower Burrell for the past 65 years. She worked for 10 years at Spectles, Etc. in Lower Burrell. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her beloved family. One of her favorite experiences was going to Rome, Italy to see her grandson, Johnny. She is survived by her children, Terry (Skip) Speer, of Lower Burrell, Cynthia (John) Peck, of New Kensington, and Paul C. (Kristin) Serluco, of Plum; grandchildren, Kellie Speer (Mike Bowser), Nathan (Dana) Speer, John Peck, Taylor (Chris) Carr, Alyssa (Sean) Cherok and Joseph (Sarah) Serluco; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert (Mary) Ray and Jack Ray; and sister, Betty Sanderson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Paul A. Serluco; mother and father, Christina (Barr) and William Ray; brothers, William Ray Jr. and Melvin Ray; and sister, Phyllis Lekawa. The Serluco family would also like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Belair Nursing Home for the loving care and support that she was given over the last four years.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday in St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church in Lower Burrell. Ruth's grandson, Father John Peck, SJ will be celebrant, with Monsignor Michael J. Begolly and Father Ken Zaccagnini as concelebrants. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mary Margaret Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019