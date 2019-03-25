Ruth Marie Hazley, 68, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, March 22, 2019, in her home. She was born in Pittsburgh on May 29, 1950, to the late Elifford and Eleanor Boltz Hazley and has been a resident of Lower Burrell since 2000. Ms. Hazley was a member of Kiski Valley Community Church, Leechburg, and volunteered at Try Life Center, Lower Burrell. She worked as a word processor for Westinghouse until retiring in 2012. She is survived by her two children, Nicholas (Tracey) Flanders, of Allison Park, and Leah (Jason) Keltz, of Saltsburg; granddaughters, Sierra Flanders and Riley Keltz; brother, James (Alice) Hazley, of Kincheloe, Mich.; two sisters, Lorraine Nacey, of Leechburg, and Nancy (Rick) Baker, of Richmond, Va.; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Ruth was a true friend to everyone. She was always there any time anyone needed anything. She was a kind and compassionate woman.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 1 to 3 and 6 until time of funeral service at 8 p.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Todd Pugh at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street.

The family suggests donations in her name to Try Life Center, 1155 Wildlife Lodge Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019