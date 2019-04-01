Ruth M. Isenberg, 99, of Cabot, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries. Born Dec. 1, 1919, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late William H. Muder and Hazel Krug Muder. She was employed as a cafeteria worker for the South Butler School District. Ruth was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed caring for and giving to others, as well as spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her generosity and love will be missed. Surviving are her son, Donald Isenberg, of Grove City; her daughter, Sharon (Ronald) Laconi, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a nephew, William (Barbara) Pflueger, of Saxonburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Isenberg; a son, John "Jack" Isenberg; and sister, Elizabeth Pflueger.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. Services will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating. Interment will be in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

