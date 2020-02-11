|
Ruth Morgan (Wescoat) Novickoff, 91, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born June 18, 1928, in Reynoldsville, to the late Jay Taylor and Mabel Wescoat. Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Dimitri Novickoff, who passed in December of 1962; loving mother of Gregory Novickoff, Tamara (Dr. David) Clements and the late son, Dimitri Novickoff, April, 2008; loving grandmother of Drs. David (Lydia) Clements, Ian Clements, Gregory (Jessica) Novickoff, Alexander (Sarah) Novickoff, Dimitri (Erin) Novickoff and Zachary Novickoff; and three great-grandchildren, Mila, Natalya and Arkadie Novickoff. Ruth was the dear sister of Corydon, Kate and Eugene. Ruth was known for always driving a convertible. She worked outside of the home all of her years; her children convinced her to retire at the age of 84, by throwing her a retirement party. Ruth was recognized wherever she went in the valley, and she was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She will be sorely missed as a bright conversationalist and the image of grace and beauty. She was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church in Arnold, 1723 Victoria Ave., where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, (PanCAN.org). www.rjslater.com.