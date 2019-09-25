|
Ryan C. "Ry-Ry" Strate, 37, of Frazer Township, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 2, 1982, in Harrison Township, to Clifford L. Strate, of Frazer, and the late Christine J. (Piacentino) Strate. Ryan grew up and has lived in Frazer all of his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church, in New Kensington, and was a 2001 graduate of Deer Lakes High School. Ryan attended Pitt Johnstown. He worked as a Residential Counselor for InVision Human Services, Cranberry, and worked in their Beaver Falls Home, caring for his patients. He enjoyed to fish. Ryan will be always remembered as a kind soul with an amazing smile and infectious laugh. He is survived by his parents, Clifford L. Strate and Kathy Paris-Strate; his siblings, Stephanie (Jeremiah Borowski) Strate, of West Deer; Jamie (Joshua Ingram) Strate, of Frazer; Joshua Paris, of Frazer; and Kellie Strate, of Frazer; and nieces and nephews, Jacob, Colby, Joshua and Channing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine J. (Piacentino) Strate, in 2001.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. John Clunas officiating. He will be laid to rest with his mom in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019