Ryan E. Haines Obituary
Ryan E. Haines, 49, of Tarentum, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Surviving are his mother, Judith A. (Rhodes) Haines, of Plum; siblings, Heather (Kenneth) Santucci, of North Versailles, Jason (Sharon) Haines, of Murrysville, Amber (David) Baker, of Murrysville, and Holly (Josh Dougherty) Haines, of Avalon; nieces and nephews, Jason, Justin, Alexis, Spencer and Jack; and his maternal grandmother, Helen Gavin, of North Huntingdon.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Please join the family as they honor Ryan's life.
For a more detailed obituary, or to send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
