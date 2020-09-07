Ryan T. Connelly, 22, of Plum, died tragically on Friday Sept. 4, 2020. He was born Oct. 24, 1997 in Pittsburgh to Troy S. and Amy Jo (Barckhoff) Connelly, of Plum. Ryan lived in Plum all of his life. He graduated from Plum High School in 2016. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Ryan worked for Dojonovic Landscaping, Monroeville, and more recently for Naccarati Contracting of Monroeville, and also at the Wheel Mill. He enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar and riding his motorcycle, and enjoyed riding BMX bikes as well. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Amanda E. Connelly, of Williamsport, and Tara Lynn Connelly, of Plum; his nephew, Brenton; his niece, Braelyn; and his maternal grandfather, Theodore R. Barckhoff, of Plum. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Marilyn Connelly; and his maternal grandmother, Zelma Barckhoff. Friends and family will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where a blessing service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, with Monsignor Michael J. Begolly officiating. He will be laid to rest in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. All covid-19 restrictions will be followed, including wearing of masks, social distancing and no more than 25 people in the funeral home at any one time. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
