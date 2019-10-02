|
|
Ryta D. (Bertolino) Peace, 66, of Leechburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. She was born April 22, 1953, daughter of the late Dominick and Mary Jane (McKrisky) Bertolino. Ryta lived most of her life in Leechburg and was of the Catholic faith. A true Taurus until the very end, Ryta went as stubbornly as she lived. Ryta dedicated her life to caring for special needs children as a speech pathologist for ARIN Intermediate Unit, Indiana, Pa. She was passionate about helping others and always went above and beyond for the ones she loved. Writing an obituary for Ryta seems strange, because anyone who knew her knows how unforgettable she is. In the words of her favorite band, The Rolling Stones, "she's a rainbow." She is survived by her son, Nevada (Lindsay) Smith of Saratoga, N.Y.; daughter, Liz Peace, of New Kensington; a granddaughter, Finley Smith, of Saratoga, N.Y.; her beloved dog, Roxy Peace, of Leechburg; and beloved cat, Purrtha Peace, of Leechburg; sisters, Carla (George) Stefaniak and Bernardine Bertolino; brothers, Martin (Renee) Bertolino and Larry Bertolino; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Smith; brother, Michael Bertolino; and dog and beloved companion, Angel Peace.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, PO Box 9024, Pittsburgh, PA 15224, www.wcspittsburgh.org. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019