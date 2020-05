Sadie Louise (Ravotti) Trunzo, 92, of Leechburg, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, in her residence. A daughter of the late Domenick P. Ravotti Sr. and Theresa (Fassio) Ravotti, she was born Oct. 25, 1927, in Gilpin Township. Sadie had been employed as a secretary by the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority before retirement. She was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. Sadie enjoyed playing cards, going on vacations, doing needlework and especially spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a devoted wife of 73 years by Nino James Trunzo, of Leechburg; loving mother of James V. Trunzo (Kathleen), of North Carolina, Thomas A. Trunzo (Mary Louise), of Saltsburg, Denise C. Johnson (Alan), of Georgia, and Maria T. Teagarden (Sam), of Vandergrift; doting grandmother of nine; and caring great-grandmother of six. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Frank, Mario Sr., Anthony, Domenick P. Jr., Richard "Chuck" and Peter P. Ravotti; and six sisters, Mary Odasso, Rose Balbo, Josephine Fassio, Pearl Cooper, Virginia Marie Chepel and Sister Mary Dominick Ravotti. Private family visitation will be held at the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, followed by private interment at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township with the Rev. James H. Loew, OSB, officiating. Condolences to the Trunzo family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com