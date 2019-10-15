|
Sally Ann Dudzinski, 88, of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. She was born Sept. 4, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Philip and Helen E. (Guyer) Bordonaro. Sally lived most of her life in Brackenridge. She was a homemaker and a bookkeeper for a number of years. Sally worked for Shehab Motors, the Shoop Shop, Georgian Manor Nursing Home and Industrial Tire. She was a 1949 graduate of Har-Brack High School. Sally enjoyed card club, cooking, baking and especially spending time and celebrating with her family and grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Marcella E. Dudzinski and husband Joseph Merzlak, of Natrona Heights, and Christine A. (Mark) Dymkoski; and grandchildren, Cassandra Ann and Carson Allen Dymkoski, of Natrona Heights. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester F. Dudzinski, on Dec. 16, 2002; and siblings, her twin JoAnn Bordonaro at birth, Mary E. (Bordonaro) Bellan, Philip A. Bordonaro and John N. Bordonaro.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss officiating. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
