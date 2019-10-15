Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Dudzinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally A. Dudzinski


1931 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally A. Dudzinski Obituary
Sally Ann Dudzinski, 88, of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. She was born Sept. 4, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Philip and Helen E. (Guyer) Bordonaro. Sally lived most of her life in Brackenridge. She was a homemaker and a bookkeeper for a number of years. Sally worked for Shehab Motors, the Shoop Shop, Georgian Manor Nursing Home and Industrial Tire. She was a 1949 graduate of Har-Brack High School. Sally enjoyed card club, cooking, baking and especially spending time and celebrating with her family and grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Marcella E. Dudzinski and husband Joseph Merzlak, of Natrona Heights, and Christine A. (Mark) Dymkoski; and grandchildren, Cassandra Ann and Carson Allen Dymkoski, of Natrona Heights. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester F. Dudzinski, on Dec. 16, 2002; and siblings, her twin JoAnn Bordonaro at birth, Mary E. (Bordonaro) Bellan, Philip A. Bordonaro and John N. Bordonaro.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss officiating. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now