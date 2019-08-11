|
|
Sally A. (Deemer) Steele, 87, of Kiski Township, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born July 1, 1932, in Kiski Township, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Violet (Gamble) Deemer. Sally worked as a secretary and circulation manager for the former Apollo News Record and was a seasonal worker at Pounds Turkey Farm. She was an avid bowler and member of leagues at Lee's Lanes. Sally loved going to the beach, playing cards and reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Zane M. Steele Sr., who passed away April 11, 2018; sister, Shirley Reed; and her brothers, Jack, Dale and Samuel Deemer. Sally is survived by her sons, Zane (Glory) Steele Jr., of Kiski Township, Daniel (Vivian) Steele, of Elderton, and Mark (Cindy) Steele, of Elderton; daughter, Tammy (Kirk) Seddon, of Kiski Township; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Sally's name to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 17901 Hunting Bow Circle No. 102, Lutz, FL 33558. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019