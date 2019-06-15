Sally L. Sypulski, 84, of Kittanning, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 13, 1935, in Braeburn, the daughter of the late Charles and Mabel (Jenson) Kennedy. Sally was a resident of Kittanning since 2006, living most of her life on the family farm in South Buffalo. She was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church of Kittanning and a former member of St. Mary Church in Freeport. Sally formerly worked in the office at Braeburn Steel and was the head of housekeeping at Fair Winds Manor Nursing Home from 1981 until 1996. She will be remembered with love by her daughters, Ginny L. Hayes and husband, Gary, of Kittanning, Lori A. Stewart and husband, Joseph "Huck," of Kittanning, and Keri J. George and husband, Matthew, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Randy Joe, Ryan, Michelle, Renee, Shannon and Aaron; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Vogle, of Florida; and a nephew, Gene Anderson and wife, Mary, of Biscoe, N.C. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene C. Sypulski, whom she married June 9, 1956, and who died Feb. 26, 2016; sons, Randy C. Sypulski and Timothy L. Sypulski; brother, "Skip" Kennedy; and sister, Virginia "Ginny" Anderson.

Relatives and friends may visit from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the BAUER FUNERAL HOME, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. A Funeral Mass will take place at noon Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Douglas E. Dorula as celebrant. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are being handled by BAUER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC.

To send a condolence to Sally's family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary