Sally (Esper) Nemy, 76, of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Philip Nemy; loving mother of Holly (Richard) Hill, the late Cherie (Andrew) McIlree, Allison Nemy, and Joseph Nemy; and situ of Jake and Cherie. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters. Sally was a faithful and active member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland. She was a hair stylist who loved her job and cared very much for her clients. She will always be remembered as a great cook and gardener. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747, where a Trisagion service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow at William Penn Cemetery. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 3400 Dawson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. www.jobefuneralhome.com.