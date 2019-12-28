|
Samuel C. Lamendola, 90, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Lower Burrell. He was born April 15, 1929, in Arnold, son of the late Salvatore and Vincenza (Costanza) Lamendola. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Virginia Bossio; seven brothers James, John, Joseph, Anthony, Michael, Charles and Robert Lamendola; and two sisters, Tillie Gallucci and Marie Doutt. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lorraine "Libby" Lamendola, of Lower Burrell; two sons, Father Salvatore Lamendola, of New Derry, and Mark (Barbara) Lamendola, of Cranberry; two daughters, Mary DePalm, of Acme, and Gina (Bob) Coulson, of Lower Burrell, 10 grandchildren, Lauren, Christa, Matthew, Theresa, Jonathan, Alicia, Anita, Paul, Jacob and Anthony; and six great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Everyone please meet for a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th. Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019