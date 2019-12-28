Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Lamendola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel C. Lamendola


1929 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel C. Lamendola Obituary
Samuel C. Lamendola, 90, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Lower Burrell. He was born April 15, 1929, in Arnold, son of the late Salvatore and Vincenza (Costanza) Lamendola. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Virginia Bossio; seven brothers James, John, Joseph, Anthony, Michael, Charles and Robert Lamendola; and two sisters, Tillie Gallucci and Marie Doutt. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lorraine "Libby" Lamendola, of Lower Burrell; two sons, Father Salvatore Lamendola, of New Derry, and Mark (Barbara) Lamendola, of Cranberry; two daughters, Mary DePalm, of Acme, and Gina (Bob) Coulson, of Lower Burrell, 10 grandchildren, Lauren, Christa, Matthew, Theresa, Jonathan, Alicia, Anita, Paul, Jacob and Anthony; and six great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Everyone please meet for a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th. Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -