The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel E. Davis


1921 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel E. Davis Obituary
Samuel Eugene Davis, 98, of Apollo, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at West Haven Manor in Washington Township. He was born Tuesday, May 3, 1921, in North Apollo, the son of the late Samuel A.C. and Elizabeth Catherine Porter Davis. Before his retirement, Samuel was employed by National Roll in Avonmore as a molder and a foreman. He was an Army veteran, having served during World War II in the European Theater. Samuel loved history, reading, and listening to country gospel music. He had the distinction of being Western Pennsylvania's No. 1 tomato grower. He was a perfectionist, who was very self-sufficient and independent. Samuel loved life and giving of himself. He is survived by two daughters, Irene Markgraf and Beverly Joan Geiger, both of Chicago, Ill.; three sisters, Lorraine Bales, of Anderson, Ind., Jane Powell, of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Linda Hershberger, of Rancho Cordova, Calif.; and a brother, Carl Davis and his wife, Lawanna, of Spring Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes E. Duncan Davis, in October 2001; two daughters, Darla J. Davis and Virginia M. Davis, a sister, Arlene Moorhead; and three brothers, Donald Davis, Leonard Davis and Robert Davis (in infancy).
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, in the funeral home, with Sandra Cornell officiating. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at http://www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now