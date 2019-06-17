Samuel Eugene Davis, 98, of Apollo, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at West Haven Manor in Washington Township. He was born Tuesday, May 3, 1921, in North Apollo, the son of the late Samuel A.C. and Elizabeth Catherine Porter Davis. Before his retirement, Samuel was employed by National Roll in Avonmore as a molder and a foreman. He was an Army veteran, having served during World War II in the European Theater. Samuel loved history, reading, and listening to country gospel music. He had the distinction of being Western Pennsylvania's No. 1 tomato grower. He was a perfectionist, who was very self-sufficient and independent. Samuel loved life and giving of himself. He is survived by two daughters, Irene Markgraf and Beverly Joan Geiger, both of Chicago, Ill.; three sisters, Lorraine Bales, of Anderson, Ind., Jane Powell, of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Linda Hershberger, of Rancho Cordova, Calif.; and a brother, Carl Davis and his wife, Lawanna, of Spring Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes E. Duncan Davis, in October 2001; two daughters, Darla J. Davis and Virginia M. Davis, a sister, Arlene Moorhead; and three brothers, Donald Davis, Leonard Davis and Robert Davis (in infancy).

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, in the funeral home, with Sandra Cornell officiating. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.

