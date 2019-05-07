Home

Samuel E. Morris Jr., 71, of Apollo, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born Nov. 26, 1947, in New Kensington, to the late Samuel E. Sr. and Marian Johnson Morris. Samuel worked at Allegheny Ludlum for 30 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Nazarene Lodge of Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons of New Kensington and the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks of the World - New Kensington Chapter. Mr. Morris served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He found enjoyment in driving his Corvette, riding his motorcycle, being on his boat, fishing and camping and visiting Ocean City, Md. He especially enjoyed looking at old family photographs when he got together with his family. Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Barbara A. Brink; daughter, Gina L. Morris; grandchildren, Jacob S. Morris, Eli J. Wardzala, Jayla R. Ricksgers, Kendall Held and Madison Baker; stepdaughters, Lisa Baker and Shere (Scott) Held; and siblings, Charlene, Marian, Joseph, Cheryl and Nadine. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William and Charles.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 7, 2019
