Samuel H. Ireland Obituary
Samuel Hulings "Sam" Ireland, 91, of Springdale, born in Blawnox, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Mae Ireland (Spangler); loving father of Gregory (Mary Jo), Michele (the late Robert Salsbury), Michael, Gary (Diane) and the late Johnny Lee Ireland; grandfather of Erin, Kaitlyn, Jacob, Hannah, Daniel and Adam Ireland; brother of the late Edward C. and Howard W. Ireland; and a son of the late Captain Edward C. and Elizabeth Hulings Ireland. Sam was raised by his loving grandparents, the late George and Mary Ireland; and was preceded in death by numerous aunts and uncles. Sam served in the Navy during World War II and again in the Marines during the Korean War. He was a 32nd degree Mason.
Per his wishes, services and burial remained private. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 18, 2019
