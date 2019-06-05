Samuel M. Beer Jr. went to be with our Lord and Saviour on March 21, 2019. He was born Nov. 5, 1937, and was a lifelong Freeport resident. Sam loved to make people laugh. He was in the Army 101st Airborne from 1956-1958 where he was a lab technician. Sam was a chemist and metallurgist until a car accident left him disabled in 1966. A member of Freeport VFW, he liked to shoot pool. He also enjoyed gardening and cooking. He is survived by two children, Gloria (Calvin) Cline, of Leechburg, and Charles (Jayme) Beer, of Freeport; three grandchildren and one deceased, Calvin Cline II, in 2016; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Karen Brown, of Homer City. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Garnet; and brothers, Paul, George and David. Sam donated his body to science through the Science Care Program.

Sam loved a good party, and we are celebrating his "Life" at a party in his honor from 1 to 3 p.m. June 8 at Freeport VFW. All who knew him and loved him are welcome. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary