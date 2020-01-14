|
|
Samuel Thomas Watters was born Oct. 13, 1958, in Lower Burrell and passed Jan. 9, 2020, in Lakeland, Fla., as a resident of Mulberry, Fla. Born to parents Tom Watters and Audrey Carnahan Watters, Sam attended Burrell High School. In 1985, he had a daughter, Katie Watters, and in 1987 moved to Mulberry, Fla. He was married to wife, Trish Walsh, in 2009. Sam was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed riding several Harley Davidsons he owned over the years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey, and is survived by his wife, Trish; daughter, Katie; father, Tom, and stepmother, Mae; stepdaughter, Tina, and son-in-law Darren; three grandchildren, Matthew, Allen and Lorelei; and countless other beloved family and friends.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020