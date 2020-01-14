Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
Samuel Watters
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Watters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel T. Watters


1958 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel T. Watters Obituary
Samuel Thomas Watters was born Oct. 13, 1958, in Lower Burrell and passed Jan. 9, 2020, in Lakeland, Fla., as a resident of Mulberry, Fla. Born to parents Tom Watters and Audrey Carnahan Watters, Sam attended Burrell High School. In 1985, he had a daughter, Katie Watters, and in 1987 moved to Mulberry, Fla. He was married to wife, Trish Walsh, in 2009. Sam was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed riding several Harley Davidsons he owned over the years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey, and is survived by his wife, Trish; daughter, Katie; father, Tom, and stepmother, Mae; stepdaughter, Tina, and son-in-law Darren; three grandchildren, Matthew, Allen and Lorelei; and countless other beloved family and friends.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -