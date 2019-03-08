Sandra Bruno, 75, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Cedar Sinai Hospital, Los Angeles, Calif., after a short illness. Sandy was born Feb. 4, 1943, in New Kensington, to the late Margaret (Faith) and Americus Bruno. Sandy was a 1961 graduate of Har-Brack High School, Natrona Heights. She then attended John Robert Powers Finishing School and became a proofreader for the Valley Daily News, Tarentum. Sandy then relocated to Los Angeles as an employee of the Apparel News Group and subsequently moved to New York in 1984 to work for Precision Film Labs until 1991. She then returned to Los Angeles in 1991, where she was employed at the brokerage house of Crowell, Weedon and Co. as an executive secretary until her retirement in 2015. Sandy lived an active lifestyle, loved attending plays, going to see classic Hollywood movies with old friends and spending time with her son, Michael and her brother, Tim. Living in Hollywood, Sandy was always hoping to be "discovered" and did land a few bit parts in several movies and plays. She also modeled occasionally for several stores and organizations. Sandy had a loving heart and always looked for the best in people. She enjoyed returning to her roots to spend time with friends and family. While in Pennsylvania, Sandy especially enjoyed getting together with her brother, Jim, and her Aunt Pauline, who was instrumental in her life from the time she was in grade school. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Logan and Emma Faith, of New Kensington, and James and Lena Bruno, of Natrona Heights; and her sister, Karen Shaffer Moore, of Greenwood, Ind. Sandy is survived by her son, Michael Giancristiano, of Los Angeles, Calif.; her brothers, James Bruno, of Philadelphia, Pa., and Timothy Bruno, of Anaheim, Calif.; her Aunt Pauline Staricek, of Natrona Heights; and Uncle Dallas Sylvis, of Saxonburg. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends in Pennsylvania, California and New York. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary