Sandra E. Allman
1941 - 2020
Sandra E. "Sandy" (Coyle) Allman, 79, of Lower Burrell, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Born June 16, 1941, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late James and Alda (Cyphert) Coyle. Sandy was a 1959 graduate of Tarentum High School. She worked in the retail and food industry during the majority of her lengthy career. Sandy enjoyed playing golf, tennis, racquetball and bowling. She was skilled at drawing and painting and was a volunteer for several charities and community events. Sandy was very active with her children's sports and youth activities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John H. Allman; former husband, Lauren E. Gray; brother, Robert Coyle; and her sister, Karen Coyle. Sandy is survived by her son, David E. (Robin) Gray, of Allegheny Township; daughter, Lorraine E. (husband, Frank Kelly) Gray, of Philadelphia; granddaughter, Marissa Gray, of Allegheny Township; sister, Janet (Walter) Mihalic, of Charleston, S.C.; sister-in-law, Elaine (John) Glovier, of Mt. Pleasant; and several cherished nieces and nephews. At Sandy's request, all services are private and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Sandy's memory to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 24, 2020
Sandy's family, My Deepest sympathy and prayers, I work with Sandy years back at Natrona Heights Community Market Very nice lady R.I.P.



darlene j brucker
Coworker
