Sandra E. "Sandy" (Coyle) Allman, 79, of Lower Burrell, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Born June 16, 1941, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late James and Alda (Cyphert) Coyle. Sandy was a 1959 graduate of Tarentum High School. She worked in the retail and food industry during the majority of her lengthy career. Sandy enjoyed playing golf, tennis, racquetball and bowling. She was skilled at drawing and painting and was a volunteer for several charities and community events. Sandy was very active with her children's sports and youth activities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John H. Allman; former husband, Lauren E. Gray; brother, Robert Coyle; and her sister, Karen Coyle. Sandy is survived by her son, David E. (Robin) Gray, of Allegheny Township; daughter, Lorraine E. (husband, Frank Kelly) Gray, of Philadelphia; granddaughter, Marissa Gray, of Allegheny Township; sister, Janet (Walter) Mihalic, of Charleston, S.C.; sister-in-law, Elaine (John) Glovier, of Mt. Pleasant; and several cherished nieces and nephews. At Sandy's request, all services are private and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Sandy's memory to a charity of one's choice
